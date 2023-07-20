‘You can’t muzzle me’ says FNM leader in House row

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE House of Assembly descended into chaos as Obie Wilchcombe thwarted Michael Pintard’s efforts to discuss the release of Chinese nationals working with work permit “irregularities” at the British Colonial Hotel in January.

Mr Wilchcombe demanded Mr Pintard stick to the topic of yesterday’s House of Assembly debate: the Governor General’s Volunteer Society Bill, 2023.

“You do not have the ability to muzzle me,” Mr Pintard told Mr Wilchcombe.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux sided with Mr Wilchcombe, saying: “Honourable member, we are not talking about immigration today.”

It is not uncommon for elected officials to discuss matters unrelated to the bill being debated, and they are usually allowed to do so.

Nonetheless, Speaker Deveaux said: “Members, y’all take full advantage in coming to this place and disgracing the floor by speaking on whatever you want to speak about other than what is presented before us, and it’s a disrespect to this place and a disrespect to the people of this country.”

Mr Pintard did not relent. He accused the Speaker of employing double standards.

“I’ve addressed the issue of the bill before us,” he said. “There are other matters that I wish to address on behalf of the Bahamian people and the people of Marco City. I reserve the right to do so. Every member of this House.”

Speaker Deveaux tried to regain control of proceedings, but Mr Pintard and Mr Wilchcombe continued shouting across the floor of the lower chamber.

The Speaker shouted “members” three times before telling the sergeant at arms to get ready to intervene.

“The next one who raises their voice in here, the next one who gets up out of context in here, will be going down the red carpet,” she said.

At that point, three officers gathered inside the chamber, waiting for permission to intervene.

Ultimately, Mr Pintard was not removed, and the House was suspended until next week.

Mr Pintard later expressed disappointment in the Speaker’s handling of the situation.

“This is my second term in parliament,” he said. “I’ve heard both sides address a bill and talk about other matters that were relevant to the development of our people. In fact, I’ve heard members not address the bill and address other issues and were given latitude in the past and under this Speaker so what they did to me was wrong and egregious.”