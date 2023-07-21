Bell: I’ll speak in House on immigration questions

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

IMMIGRATION Minister Keith Bell said he would answer Free National Movement questions on various matters, some controversial, in the House of Assembly next week.

“The only thing I will say in respect to the matters of immigration is that a series of questions have been asked of me in the House of Assembly and it is on Wednesday which is the question time that I will appropriately answer all questions thoroughly, substantively and put this thing to rest once and for all,” he said.

Mr Bell has been in the crosshairs of the FNM recently. Last month, the opposition thrashed him for overseeing a citizenship oath ceremony at a funeral. This week, FNM Leader Michael Pintard said Mr Bell superseded senior immigration officials on January 17 to force the release of dozens of Chinese nationals working illegally at the British Colonial Hotel.

Mr Pintard has submitted 14 questions for Mr Bell to answer in the House of Assembly.

The questions include: how many citizenship applications have been approved since the Privy Council’s ruling, and how many persons are of Haitian origin?

Mr Pintard has also asked: “Will the honourable Minister Bell provide the information on the process to audit current work permit holders and scrutinise the visa granting process?

“Will the honourable Minister Bell advise this honourable House what measures will be taken to develop a regularised means of migration from Haiti?

“Will the honourable Minister Bell advise this honourable House why government officials, law enforcement, and land inspectors aren’t in place to prevent further construction of illegal structures?

“Will the honourable Minister Bell advise this honourable House on the steps the government has taken to stop the ongoing construction of illegal structures?

“Will the honourable Minister Bell advise if he gave directives for Chinese workers, who were employed in the British Colonial Hotel, to be released after they were found to be in breach of the Bahamian labour laws? Please indicate the justification for such interference into the work of immigration officers.

“Will the honourable Minister Bell provide the breakdown of persons who were granted citizenship since September 2021?

“Will the honourable Minister Bell advise how many persons were sworn in as citizens outside the precincts of the Ministry of Immigration and where?”