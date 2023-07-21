Christie: Efforts to solve Haiti crisis are a ‘work in progress’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie, a member of a group of former regional leaders trying to resolve the crisis in Haiti, said efforts remain a “work in progress”.

Mr Christie, former St Lucia Prime Minister Kenny Anthony and former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding are part of the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG). The group has been meeting with relevant stakeholders in Haiti to facilitate a Haitian-led solution to the country’s crises.

“The group was appointed by CARICOM Heads of Government last May to initiate and oversee the community’s provision of good offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies,” CARICOM said in a statement.

Yesterday, Mr Christie said the matter is complex.

“It’s difficult and has to be understood that we have been invited by CARICOM to assist the Haitian stakeholders towards making decisions that will secure the country and provide a path to elections, and once you are able to do that then you are then moving towards the democratisation of Haiti that everyone is waiting for,” he said.

He expressed concern about the prevalence of violence and gangs in the community.

He said meetings are expected to resume today.