Minister of Foreign Affairs pays tribute to Paul Farquharson

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell has released a statement after the death of former High Commissioner and former Commissioner of Police Paul Farquharson.

“I have lost another solid citizen friend with the passing of former High Commissioner and former Commissioner of Police Paul Farquharson,” Mr Mitchell said.

“We first met when he was an aide to the late Governor General Sir Gerald Cash. I have pointed to him to my present aides about what being an aide can lead to in life.

“He served in his public roles with equanimity and rationality. He was a policeman's policeman.

“As Public Service Minister I worked latterly with him as a Member of the Police Service Commission. I appreciated his work for king and country.

“On behalf of the Foreign Service team in London and throughout the system, I express my condolences to his widow, children and the wider family.”