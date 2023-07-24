Son ‘was at the wrong place at the wrong time’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE father of a 22-year-old man murdered on Saturday believes his son was simply at the “wrong place at the wrong time”.

Adrian Brown, Jr, was one of two people in Masons Addition killed after midnight on Saturday.

Two men carrying high-powered weapons emerged from a nearby track road and shot the men on Spence Street.

Brown, Jr, died on the scene. The other victim died later in the hospital.

“He was a free-spirited soul,” said Adrian Brown Sr. “He always like to go. Sometimes he’ll go, they’ll have a bunch of people at the little shortcut where he was shot. He would stay up late playing domino, smoking, drinking. So usually he’d be through there until he ready to come home and to finally go sleep. I guess that’s how he end up out there.”

“That night, someone just came to the door and told me my son got shot. But everybody is saying that it’s the wrong place at the wrong time. But everybody’s destiny is preordained, can’t really escape it. And I can’t really choose his friends for him even though I may tell him not to hang out with certain people. Who is his friends is his friend. That’s just life. But it’s just sad that certain friends might have caused him. I can’t say for sure, but being around certain friends, being around the area around certain friends, which like I said I don’t want to point fingers on nobody, but things just happen. I regret it, but it happen.”

Mr Brown said his son had never been in trouble with the law. His only vice, he said, was a “bad” smoking habit.

“He was the son what a father could hope for,” he said. “I ain’t trying to sugarcoat nothing. He wasn’t no saint, he had his little ways, he used to smoke his little drugs. But as far as getting in problems and running in with the law or I have to be up and down around court, that never happened, not once. I never had to go to the police station, go round court, nothing for him.”

“Besides that one little bad habit, and that was smoking he little dope, that was it; never no trouble. Everybody who knew him liked him. I never had no problems with him and anyone who knew him never had no problems with him; always cheerful, always trying to make people laugh; that was him.”

“He will be missed. I miss him, his mother miss him, everybody miss him. To me and to other people who knew him, I think I can truly say he wasn’t a bad person. And for everyone else who supported me in words of encouragement, letters, voice notes, phone calls, I appreciate it all. I know he was loved and I hope he gets justice.”