Adrian Gibson’s trial delayed after PLP Protest

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE corruption trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson was delayed again after a protest by Progressive Liberal Party supporters caused the judge concern about how their activity could prejudice the case.

When Mr Gibson and his co-accused walked inside the courtroom yesterday, a group of people in PLP paraphernalia could be heard chanting, “Gibson gotta go”.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson expressed concern about how such behaviour could prejudice the defendants’ right to a fair trial.

She told potential jurors she could not empanel a new jury as scheduled because of “the events”.

“I have disquiet, and my disquiet is such that it would not allow me to allow a jury to be selected from you all,” she said. “I have had an opportunity to speak to the bailiff of the court and he indicated to me that some of you had been present from 9 o’clock and you had indicated to him that you needed some refreshment and he had advised you to get some coffee.”

“So I am concerned that some of you may have left the courtroom, and so, therefore, may have been exposed to the events that I informed was going on in the square this morning.”

Damian Gomez, KC, now represents Mr Gibson, joining Murrio Ducille, KC. Mr Gomez asked for a gag order to be imposed as a result of the demonstration, a request Justice Grant-Thompson granted.

The order prevents the media from reporting trial dates.

Since last June, when the defendants were charged, Mr Gibson’s trial has been delayed many times, primarily because of legal challenges.

In September, Mr Ducille objected to having the matter before Justice Grant-Thomson, arguing that her deceased husband’s political alignment with the Progressive Liberal Party prevented her from being impartial.

The judge denied his application.

In May, the trial was delayed by a constitutional motion seeking a stay of court proceedings after Mr Gibson and his co-accused claimed that their rights to a fair trial had been breached. That motion was also rejected.

On June 28, the case was delayed again when the initial jury was discharged after two members were dismissed for breaching court protocol.

Gibson is facing corruption charges in connection with his tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

The charges stem from Mr Gibson’s alleged failure to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with WSC’s former general manager, Elwood Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, Gibson’s cousin, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Together, the group face 98 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.