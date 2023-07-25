Former Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson dies age 74

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Police Commissioner Paul Farquharson died yesterday at 74.

Mr Farquharson joined the Royal Bahamas Police Force on December 12, 1966, and served as commissioner for eight years.

He recently served as head of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee.

“His life and work truly embodied his belief that ‘only by working together can the public and police improve the quality of life for everyone within our nation,” Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday following his death.

“The Bahamas has lost a titan who dedicated his life to our nation’s safety, prosperity, and advancement. Let us honour Mr Farquharson’s memory by continuing to work together, upholding the principles he so passionately championed, to make The Bahamas safer for all.”

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said Mr Farquharson piloted the organisation’s community policing programme and led its transformation into an intelligence-led policing department.

“Mr Farquharson was an innovator and always sought ways in which the police could improve its services to the Bahamian people,” he said. “Hence, he appointed numerous consultative committees throughout the various policing divisions in an effort to formulate new strategies that would enable the organisation to police effectively and efficiently.”

According to Commissioner Fernander, Mr Farquharson held a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and a diploma in applied criminology and police studies from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard joined in grieving the loss of the former commissioner of police, saying his contributions have left an enduring impact.

“Please know that the entire Free National Movement joins you in grieving the loss of a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on the nation he served with dedication and distinction," he said.

“As an aspiring police officer, Mr Farquharson displayed a unique commitment to personal growth and self-improvement. This decision shaped the trajectory of his career and paved the way for his remarkable rise through the ranks of the police force.”

Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said he has lost “another solid citizen friend”, expressing appreciation for his workmanship.

He said: “We first met when he was an aide to the late Governor General Sir Gerald Cash. I have pointed to him to my present aides about what being an aide can lead to in life.

“He served in his public roles with equanimity and rationality. He was a policeman’s policeman.

“As public service minister, I worked latterly with him as a member of the Police Service Commission. I appreciated his work for King and country.”