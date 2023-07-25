Woman experiences complications and dies as Immigration repatriates 143 migrants

ONE hundred and forty-three Haitian migrants were repatriated yesterday.
Immigration officials invited the press to observe the exercise. During the process, the aircraft abruptly returned when one of the women passengers experienced health complications. Immigration officials later revealed that the woman had died.
Photos: Moise Amisial
bahamianson 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
So if you are haitian , you are repatriated, if you are chines, you stay in a hotel and have your paperwork brought to you. Make it make sense. If ya black you are treated differently than is you are yellow?
GodSpeed 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
China basically owns much of our economy now so yeah.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
The very very very odd thing about that situation is the workers appeared to be living in the hotel. That is beyond odd. What hotel in talks of renovation lets workers live in guest rooms? Offices? About 2 months ago after hearing Chinese immigrant after Chinese immigrant caught in smuggling operations to the US, the question I asked here was, "were any of those persons employed at the Pointe?" If Haitian nationals are rumoured to pay 2000 per trip what would a Chinese national pay? And how many years would they be indentured to pay off the debt? Another thing that disturbs me about the Chinese workers is how invisible they are. Recall almost a decade ago when Chinese construction workers staged a protest about how badly they were being treated? We never heard another thing about it. Who knows what happened to them. Wasnt it also reported that the employer had their identity documents? "IF" thats the case, its a classic trafficking scenario.
Again I say we run a stupid nation. How is the DPM caught in the middle of this nonsense?
