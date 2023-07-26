Govt and GBPA inspect Fishing Hole Road bridge for safe reopening

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A joint inspection was conducted by the government and Grand Bahama Port Authority officials on Tuesday at the Fishing Hole Road Bridge to ensure it is safe to reopen.

The causeway was closed in December 2022 for emergency remediation work to address hazardous driving conditions and an engineering issue in the road construction.

Following their inspection, recommendations were made for additional safety measures to curtail speeding at the bridge.

Mr Joy John Mwalugaja, senior traffic and transportation engineer at the Ministry of Works and Utilities, said the Grand Bahama Port Authority was also invited to inspect the bridge with them.

Bahamas Hot Mix completed asphalt resurfacing at the causeway.

An oil slick and rainy conditions made the initial concrete road surface slippery and hazardous and caused motorists to slip and slide on the bridge.

In December, the Grand Bahama Port Authority became aware of the safety concerns and contacted the Ministry of Works. Both parties decided to close the bridge and open the secondary access road for motorists while the bridge underwent emergency remediation work.

Mr Mwalugaja reported that the entire bridge road surface has been repaired to the standard where it is skid-resistant.

He said several traffic safety features were installed, including rumble strips on the approaches at the bridge.

Traffic signs with the speed limit are up in the area.

“We are urging the public to adhere to the 30mph speed limit traffic sign. No overtaking signs, and the centre line markings prohibit overtaking.

“So the public and citizens are asked to please drive safe and observe all regulatory signs and markings,” stressed the MOW official.

According to Mr Mwalugaja, there are only final touches remaining.

“The contractor is supposed to be finishing today, but we are giving him a little time to tighten up on each end of the bridge towards the roundabout and at the other end.

He said that the GBPA official recommended more road safety measures.

“We are going to instruct the contractor to add those ideas,” Mr Mwalugaja said.

The Fishing Hole Road at Hawksbill Creek connects Freeport and West Grand Bahama. A new bridge causeway was constructed to address years of ongoing flooding, especially during bad weather and hurricanes. All Bahamas Construction (ABC) was awarded a $7.2m contract in 2015 to build the causeway.