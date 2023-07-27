Davis calls Parliamentary Service Bill being passed ‘transformative’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

ELECTED officials yesterday passed what Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called perhaps the “greatest reformatory measure” impacting parliament’s operations since independence.

Mr Davis said the Parliamentary Service Bill is transformative and groundbreaking, a bill that “begins a new chapter in the story of our Parliament”.

“There have been calls for such a bill for many, many years even before I was in this place prior to 1992,” he said.

“We have been hearing talks about such a bill. Having an independent parliament strengthens our democracy and allows for the work of the people to be performed more efficiently, effectively and transparently.”

“These improvements are critical because the more independent and productive the parliament becomes, the more efficiently the government’s legislative agenda can be achieved. The ultimate beneficiaries of these improvements will be the Bahamian people, the one to whom we are accountable for all that we do and the laws that we passed.”

In a joint press statement this week, former House Speakers Italia Johnson, Alvin Smith, Dr Kendal Major and Halson Moultrie called the bill’s first reading an “exciting and historic undertaking”.

Under the bill, the Senate and the House of Assembly could generate revenue and receive grants so the Parliamentary Service Commission could control and manage the parliamentary service.

The service would have clerical staff, maintenance staff, security staff and advisory services for the Senate president, the speaker of the House of Assembly, committees of both houses and members of the Senate and House, other than ministers.

It would also include a parliamentary reporting division comprising the Hansard and the Parliamentary Channel.

“We are currently developing plans for the building of a new parliament building to serve the needs of a modern legislature through the provision of essential infrastructure, resources and technology,” Mr Davis said.

“This is yet another change that those advocating for greater parliamentary efficiency and improved conditions have wanted to see for years. It is now happening under this administration.”