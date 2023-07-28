EDITORIAL: What will we do with human trafficking in our country?

WHEN The Bahamas makes international news, the spotlight is seldom kind.

You may recall the headlines when the FTX scandal broke – or our nation’s connection to the company whose submersible imploded as it descended to explore the wreck of the Titanic.

Historically, of course, the Miami Herald’s famous exposé A Nation For Sale exposed corruption and drug trafficking in The Bahamas.

Yesterday, the Washington Post turned its spotlight on the issue of human smuggling in The Bahamas. In a lengthy report, headlined Dreams And Deadly Seas, reporters examined the issue as it affects The Bahamas, and more pointedly as it affects those who are smuggled and those who do the smuggling.

Many of the points in the article will be familiar to Tribune readers – starting with the incident in July last year in which at least 17 Haitians died when a boat set off from the Sand Trap area near Arawak Cay but overturned in rough seas.

The report goes on to look at all parts of the issue of human smuggling – from speaking to anonymous individuals who say they are smugglers and who talk of the money that can be made in the illegal activity, through to a relative of one of the victims of that Sand Trap voyage.

As far as our local knowledge of these affairs goes, it covers ground we largely already know. But for an international audience, this may well be new – and shocking.

Most challenging for The Bahamas is the general feeling throughout the story that people know what’s going on – and no one is interested in stopping it.

The story suggests that everyone in Bimini knows what is going on in terms of human smuggling – taking the word of a smuggler that “everybody’s in on it”.

That smuggler suggests there are 15 others like him on Bimini alone, and that he could make upwards of $30,000 a trip carrying people illegally.

Meanwhile, advocate Louby Georges suggests that the government and the people of The Bahamas do a good job of hiding human smuggling.

There are things that cannot be denied. Human smuggling occurs on a regular basis in our country.

We often hear talk of boats full of people coming from Haiti – well, those boats are smuggling people who pay large amounts for that journey.

What we do not see as much of is people being brought before the court in an effort to squash that practice.

Beyond human smuggling, we also often hear of human trafficking. We have heard of people being trafficked for example by being brought into the country to act as sex workers or for forced labour or to work as maids or housekeepers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists warning signs to watch out for, such as people not being in control of their own documents such as passports and ID cards or being paid very little if at all for their work. They may never appear alone or seem limited in their ability to move around.

Beyond that, details such as how they got into the country may be hard to come by – and there may be questions about the legitimacy of any permits they do have to be here, while overstaying may be commonplace.

As we find ourselves currently in the middle of a row in which a number of workers were detained and only three had identification, and with mixed reports from the Ministry of Immigration whether they were here legally or not, it is worth asking the question that if these workers were legal and still had such identification problems, then how can we tell the difference from the paperwork of those who are not here legally?

If things are such a mess, how do we tell who is genuine?

Human smuggling is a pervasive crime in our society – one which has victims, witnessed too often when people die at sea most notably, but that doesn’t even take into account the victims who pay smugglers money and then find themselves abandoned and out of pocket.

Those who conduct such operations should not be accepted in our society. If as that criminal claims, everyone knows about it – then everyone should speak up. That includes those who complain about migrant numbers – because that is how people get here very often. It includes those who want to stop people being exploited for sex or labour. It includes those who just want to ensure people are treated well instead of being crammed on a boat that might be large enough for the number of people on board – or it might not.

This article does shine a spotlight on the problem that exists in our society. The question is, when it talks about smuggling being a routine part of Bahamas life, is it correct? Do we laud and hail these criminals – or do we treat them as they are, and find and bring them to court?

We shall see how – or if – our leaders respond to this moment in the spotlight.