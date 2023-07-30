One dead after double shooting

A 33-year-old man is dead and a 23-year-old man is in hospital after a double shooting at about 10.30am on Sunday on Peter Street, west of East Street.

Police say that the 23-year-old was standing outside a residence when he was approached by a man in dark clothing who emerged from a nearby track road and opened fire, hitting the man in his thigh.

As the assailant fled through the same track road, he encountered two men who he opened fire on. One was unharmed, but the second, the 33-year-old was hit in the upper body.

Both victims were taken to hospital by private vehicle, but the 33-year-old died of his injuries. The 23-year-old remains in stable condition.

Police said they are aggressively investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact 911, 919, 502-0991/2 or Crime toppers on 328-TIPS (8477).