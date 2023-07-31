Police Commissioner: Position on MP rape case coming this week

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police would reveal its position on an MP accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend this week, three weeks after the director of public prosecutions gave him her recommendation on whether to charge the man with a crime.

By convention, the police always follow the recommendation of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“We should be able to complete our lines of inquiries sometime this week, so you’ll be hearing from us sometime this week,” Commissioner Fernander said yesterday.

Acting DPP Cordell Fraizer submitted her recommendations to Commissioner Fernander on July 11. The ODPP is constitutionally responsible for the country’s commencement, continuation and discontinuation of criminal prosecutions.

A woman filed a complaint with police about an MP, her ex-boyfriend, on April 7. In police documents seen by The Tribune, she accused the man of raping her and making death threats against her and her family. She has since hired a lawyer, Bjorn Ferguson, to represent her interests.

The acting DPP’s deliberations in the matter took about a month.

Some have criticised the length of the police’s deliberation, but National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the facts of each case dictate the length of investigations.