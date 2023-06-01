Constituency capital grants for MPs increases to $150k in new budget

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

ANNUAL constituency capital grants will increase by $50k per constituency in the government’s next fiscal year, totalling $150k.

The Davis administration tabled the Constituency Capital Grant (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The grant is not to be confused with constituency allowances, which members receive for the payment, upkeep, salaries and other expenses related to their constituency office. That allowance remains $100k.

According to the capital grant law, funds can be used for projects authorised by the finance minister.

Capital development projects include works carried out for the overall or partial development of a constituency; the maintenance of any road, park or other public facilities within the constituency; the beautification of the environment within a constituency or any other work an MP considers appropriate for the development, educational or cultural endeavours of their constituency as approved by the minister.

The law prohibits ministers from using any part of their grant for political meetings or forums, fundraising activity for political parties or the payment, upkeep, salaries and other expenses related to their constituency office.

Elected officials are also prohibited from awarding a contract for a capital development project to a member of his or her family or to a business or company for which the beneficial owners are family members.

The new amendment will cause some $5.8m to be given for constituency grants yearly.