PM says $22m allocated to invest in and expand renewable energy in Bahamas

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis outlined his administration’s efforts to expand the use of renewable energy.

He said $22m has been allocated so solar technology can be adopted in several Family Islands, adding that Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay will be equipped with the technology.

“Even though The Bahamas’ carbon footprint is negligible compared to the industrialised countries, we are committed to doing what we can to reduce our carbon emissions,” he said in the House of Assembly during his budget communication yesterday.

He said the government is negotiating to reduce the carbon footprint of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and make electricity more affordable.

“We are negotiating a $20m facility to encourage the adoption of green technology among small and medium businesses,” he said.

He noted he has pushed for carbon-producing countries to do more to assist Small Island Developing States affected by climate change.

“I have championed the cause of The Bahamas and other Small Island Developing States and the need for the carbon-producing countries to do more to help us,” he said.

“While things are slowly but promisingly moving forward, we need to move at pace to improve our state of readiness.

“And so, the government, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank, is executing an $80m project, aimed at mitigating the impact of climate change.”

Mr Davis also said his administration has budgeted funds to support the national guard programme.

He gave few details about this and other plans. More is expected to be revealed during the upcoming budget debate.