Police outline safety measures and road closures for Labour Day

HEADING into the 62nd Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day, police outlined some law and order measures and precautions for the public to adhere to during the weekend celebrations.

The highlight of the weekend, the Labour Day parade, on Friday, June 2nd, will start at 8am, from Windsor Park on East Street and Wulff Road to Arawak Cay, where other festivities will be held.

Following the Labour Day parade, a Junkanoo parade is also scheduled for 11am, from East Street to George Street. The parade will include six participating Junkanoo groups.

Assistant Police Commissioner Zhivago Dames, speaking at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, announced some road closures and safety regulations in advance of the events.

“Emergency response teams will be on standby during the parade to promptly address any unforeseen incidents,” he said. “In addition, we have coordinated relevant emergency services to ensure a swift and sufficient response, if the need arises.

“The Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade is a significant event that celebrates workers’ contributions and serves as a platform for unity and expression. Law and order are paramount in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all taking part in the parade. We are committed to upholding law and order during this event to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participating and all spectators.

“The roads will be temporarily closed on the day of the Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade, from 7am until after the parade passes. From 7am until the parade passes, no vehicle will be permitted to park on both sides of these streets.

“Items that threaten public safety such as weapons, glass bottles, fireworks and other items that may threaten public safety will be prohibited from the parade areas. In addition, emergency response teams will be on standby to address any incidents,” he said.

The road closures include:

East Street - Between Wulff Road and Bay Street.

Bay Street - Between East Street and Navy Lion Road.

Navy Lion Road - Between Bay Street and Marlborough Street.

Marlborough Street - Between Navy Lion Road and West Bay Street.

West Bay Street - Between Marlborough Street and Chippingham Road

ACP Dames added: “We encourage all motorists to plan their routes in advance and consider alternative roads to avoid congestion. In addition, please follow the directions provided by traffic officers and the designated detour signs. Law and order personnel, will be stationed along the parade route to maintain order and to assist and assure public safety.

“We urge all participants and spectators to adhere to their instructions and cooperate fully to create a secure and peaceful environment. We encourage attendees to be mindful of their surroundings, report any suspicious activity to law enforcement personnel and celebrate this significant event in a spirit of unity and camaraderie,” he said.

Police also cautioned beachgoers and those travelling by boat over the weekend to be careful, be safe, monitor their surroundings and be mindful of any children present.