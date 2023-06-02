0

State-recognised funeral for Al Dillette

As of Friday, June 2, 2023

photo

photo

photo

photo

The state-recognised funeral for Al Dillette was held at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King in Freeport on Thursday. Mr Dillette was The Bahamas’ Consul General in Toronto. He died on May 1st.

Photos: Vandyke Hepburn

