As of Friday, June 2, 2023
The state-recognised funeral for Al Dillette was held at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King in Freeport on Thursday. Mr Dillette was The Bahamas’ Consul General in Toronto. He died on May 1st.
Photos: Vandyke Hepburn
