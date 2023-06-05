Mitchell and GBPA spar over investments

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

IN response to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ criticisms that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement model does not work, the Grand Bahama Port Authority said Freeport’s economy is showing signs of recovery with more than $1.5 billion in foreign direct investments well underway.

However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said the authority is not responsible for attracting foreign investments but rather the government deserves the credit.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the GBPA said “decisive action” by the government is needed to further facilitate the continued “promise” of the agreement.

“The GBPA agrees that decisive action is required to continue to achieve the promise of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. That decisive action should include extending the Real Property Tax exemption to all licensees, eliminating the growing uncertainty surrounding Freeport’s investment and business climate,” the company said.

In his contribution during the Budget Communication on Wednesday, Prime Minster Davis said, unfortunately, statistics show a prolonged decline in the Grand Bahama economy.

He said: “The evidence confirms the view of my government that the Hawksbill Creek economic model, which was meant to attract foreign direct investment, does not work. Furthermore, in our view, the governance model of the Grand Bahama Port Authority must change, in order to realise the promise, growth, and prosperity which we all desire.”

The GBPA gave an assurance that it remains committed to the ongoing development of Freeport, strengthening the economy, and improving the lives of Grand Bahamians.

It explained the unprecedented destruction from multiple storms and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decline in Freeport’s economy.

Major investments and projects now underway in Freeport include the new Carnival Crusie Port, Royal Caribbean, ITM, and MSC cruise port, a $250m world-class hotel, residential and luxury resort by Weller and Six Senses brand, the Lucaya Solar Power, 9.5MW facility under construction, Xquisite Yachts Catamaran Centre , planned expansions at both the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, EY(Ernst & Young), plus other projects such as the $500m GB Shipyard expansion.

The GBPA said its ongoing promotion of Freeport as a premier destination for business investment demonstrates its commitment.

“This,” it said, “includes ensuring that Freeport has the necessary infrastructure to support a growing economy to attract and retain new businesses.”

The GBPA also indicated that multi-million dollar roadworks are being undertaken and the beautification of the city, including the demolition of derelict and unsafe structures.

The Prime Minister also expressed serious concerns regarding the compliance of the GBPA and its related companies with the terms and conditions of the Hawksbill Creek Act, and its subsequent amendments.

In the statement, GBPA said its standards of service for business licenses, and building permit issuance, can be compared to practices of best-in-class countries worldwide.

It noted that their licensing processing time for foreign direct investment takes ten business days, subject to the government’s notation which extends the timeline.

“Our responsibility for environmental upkeep and addressing unsightly and hazardous city management and environmental concerns is of utmost importance to our team,” it stated.

The GBPA stated that there is an urgent need to enact new Freeport byelaws that have been awaiting adoption for years, as well as the repeal of Section 68 of the EPPA, which subjects licensees and prospective investors to duplication of costly exercises and government delays.

“Imperative action should be taken to implement recommendations tabled by the GBPA’s REEF Committee and the GB Chamber of Commerce regarding the ease of doing business in Freeport,” the statement said.

“In our view, such decisive action requires collaboration and partnership with the government, so we can work together toward the common goal of improving and strengthening Freeport for the benefit of all Grand Bahamians,” said the GBPA.

However, PLP chairman Mr Mitchell, said the Grand Bahama Port Authority was not responsible as it claims for attracting $1.5 billion in foreign investments to Freeport. Mr Mitchell said the Bahamas government was responsible for those projects.

While speaking at the Randol Fawkes Labour Day March in Freeport on Friday, he told workers

that the Government wants the Port Authority to carry out its responsibilities under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.

“No one is asking any more or less than (for them) to simply, follow the agreement. So, all the Prime Minister said in the House of Assembly was, ‘We think you are not living up to the agreement’.”

“Yesterday, I saw a statement saying, ‘you lie, that ain’t true,’ we are living up to the agreement; $1.5 billion they said, and they named off a list.

“But, who is responsible for that list? Not them. The Bahamas Government did that, not them,” said Mr Mitchell.

In the next 31 years, he said the Hawksbill Creek Agreement would expire. When it does, the land will belong to Bahamians.

“I am 69, and chances are I won’t be around. But those of you who are here, remember, this will be like the British, like the Chinese in Hong Kong. Ninety-nine years will have expired since 1955, and the HCA will expire. So, whether the Grand Bahama Port Authority does something or does nothing in 2054, the game is up, and the land and responsibility will belong to the people of the Bahamas and the Government, if they do nothing,” explained Mr Mitchell.

“All we are saying to them is until 2054, carry out your responsibilities according to the agreement.

“If your job is to attract investment, and that means jobs, then do your job,” Mr Mitchell said.

He said Freeport’s infrastructure, roads, the hospital, and the airport are lacking.

“If your job is to fix the infrastructure of Grand Bahama, then the bridge going to East End Grand Bahama should be fixed.”

“The airport should be up and running; the hospital should be up and running; That is what is in the agreement signed in 1955.”

While marching with workers, Mr Mitchell observed potholes and abandoned structures in Freeport.

He asked: “Who is responsible for fixing the road in Grand Bahama? Look at the abandoned buildings, who is responsible for that?”

Additionally, Mr Mitchell noted that the GBPA has not paid the government back for the expenditures on the public services it has been providing in Freeport, including Police, Immigration, Customs, teachers, and health services.

“All I am saying is there was a deal. The Port Authority was supposed to pay the Bahamas Government back. Since 1955, not one penny. So, pay me what you owe me.”

“So, I say again, just follow the agreement,” Mr Mitchell said.

Workers on Grand Bahama marched from Independence Park to Downtown Freeport, where various trade union leaders spoke. Also participating in the parade were Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe, and Senators Kirkland Russell and James Turner.