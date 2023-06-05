Police intercept 22 illegal migrants on a boat west of New Providence

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

TWENTY-TWO illegal immigrants, including two children and an infant, were apprehended on Saturday when their vessel was intercepted west of New Providence.

Police said shortly after 4pm on Saturday, police officers intercepted a white 32ft vessel with 13 men, six women, two children and one infant.

“The nationals were reportedly from Ecuador, Italy, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Brazil and were reportedly en route to North America,” police said.

Police have since handed the nationals over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing.

This latest apprehension comes two days after officers apprehended nine Chinese nationals that were in a home on Family Street off Soldier Road.

Police said eight men and one woman were taken into custody. Police said the Bahamas Department of Immigration will be processing the nine Chinese nationals.