Murder victim remembered as peaceful man who struggled with addiction

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunmedia.net

NEIGHBOURS of a 65-year-old man beaten to death identified him as Michael “Mikey” Pratt, a peaceful man who appeared to struggle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Police said shortly after 10pm on Saturday, police were summoned to a residence in Malcolm Road where the victim had sought help after being beaten by a group of men.

After emergency medical technicians took him to the hospital, he died of his injuries sometime around 4am on Sunday, bringing the country’s murder count for the year to 50.

Residents of the area, who declined to speak on the record because they did not want the publicity, said the man had Parkinson’s disease and seemed to be an active user of drugs and alcohol.

When The Tribune visited the area yesterday, the man’s home showed visible signs of fire damage and was surrounded by garbage and damaged vehicles.



Despite such circumstances, residents said the man was not troublesome. They wondered what happened to prompt such a traumatic event.

They said Mr Pratt had children who live abroad.