PM: NIB contribution rates will increase on July 1st next year

PRIME Minister Philip "Brave" Davis said National Insurance Board contribution rates would increase on July 1st, 2024, not before.
According to actuarial reports, NIB could fail as early as 2028 if the government does not take action to save the fund.
"To those who worry that a delay will make the eventual increase larger than it otherwise would have been, we can assure you that will not be the case," Mr Davis said in a statement.
He said the promised rate increase would be accompanied by enhancements to NIB's service delivery, accountability, compliance efforts and sustainability.
"It is important that Bahamians know that we will use the year to come to implement significant reform at NIB," Mr Davis said.
Myles Laroda, the state minister responsible for NIB, has repeatedly warned that action must be taken to save the fund. He has said an increase in contribution rates is essential, and that the rates would need to be increased several times in the near future to secure the fund.
Comments
moncurcool 36 minutes ago
This country is going to the dogs. By the time of the election, who will want to be in The Bahamas, the way this New Day government is just taxing the hell out of people.
You would think these brain dead politicians would first start with paying what the government owes NIB from raiding it for their slush projects that give no return.
