PM: NIB contribution rates will increase on July 1st next year

PRIME Minister Philip "Brave" Davis said National Insurance Board contribution rates would increase on July 1st, 2024, not before.

According to actuarial reports, NIB could fail as early as 2028 if the government does not take action to save the fund.

"To those who worry that a delay will make the eventual increase larger than it otherwise would have been, we can assure you that will not be the case," Mr Davis said in a statement.

He said the promised rate increase would be accompanied by enhancements to NIB's service delivery, accountability, compliance efforts and sustainability.

"It is important that Bahamians know that we will use the year to come to implement significant reform at NIB," Mr Davis said.

Myles Laroda, the state minister responsible for NIB, has repeatedly warned that action must be taken to save the fund. He has said an increase in contribution rates is essential, and that the rates would need to be increased several times in the near future to secure the fund.