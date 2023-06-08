GB businesses call on govt and GBPA to stimulate Freeport’s economy

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Freeport business licensees want the government to work closely with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to collectively find ways to stimulate the Grand Bahama’s economy.

Freeport architect Burton Miller puts Freeport failed economy in the last three decades on successive governments for taking away major touristic projects, such as Atlantis, that there were initially earmarked for Freeport. But, he also feels the Grand Bahama Port Authority is not off the hook either for Freeport’s lackluster economy.

Last week, the Prime Minister said the government will take “decisive action” to stop the decline of Freeport’s economy. He stated that the Hawksbill Creek Agreement model does not work and the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s governance model must change.

Before any change can happen or take place, Mr Miller indicated that there must be consent and approval of the licensees.

“I think ¾ of the licensees have to approve any changes to the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, and so it is not as easy as saying a few words and it is done.

“I believe the government should really resist making proclamations, and just put a plan to the licensees for consideration. I am convinced the so-called owners of the Port Authority and the government cannot do anything with Freeport without the consent of the licensees - it is in the HCA.”

“The government has a responsibility to the licensees and investors in Freeport to lay out a plan: What are you talking about? How is this going to happen? How is this going to impact licensees? What is the end game?

“So, anything other than that, you are creating anxiety and hysteria,” said Mr Miller.

He believes most licensees would not be receptive to government interference in Freeport.

“What the government should be doing is working hand in hand with the Port Authority to find ways to stimulate the economy,” he stressed.

“It is my belief that successive governments have failed Freeport. In that, I am convinced that... Freeport really in the last 30 years was not given a chance to survive successfully economically. When you look at it, projects like Atlantis were earmarked for Grand Bahama. Sol Kerzner came to see Edward St George at the Port Authority; he did not go to Nassau. But the government turned them and pulled them away from Grand Bahama.

The Ginn development was also earmarked for the Ole Freeport area, Mr Miller said.

“In a blink of an eye, Ginn was in West End, only to falter. So on the one hand you do things like that, and on the other hand, you sit there and then you say, ‘Oh, we are going to do something to stimulate the economy, or say, no, it is the Port Authority’s fault.

“But, it is the collective fault, and someone with responsibility needs to sort it out.”

Rupert Hayward said the Hayward family is willing to part with some of its Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) ownership interest to aid Freeport’s revival. However, he but does not believe the Government should take “majority” control.

Mr Miller said: “I don’t know if they can do anything without the approval of the licensees. The Hawksbill Creek Agreement indicates that any changes in the structure of the Port Authority need approval by the licensees. I think a lot of people are missing that.”

“So, they need to get back to the nuts and bolts,” said the business licensee. I do not think that bringing in anybody, any investor will help if you still have a government that insists on pulling the prize touristic investments away from Freeport.”

Mr Miller said the government’s attitude is that Grand Bahama should be industrial.

“So, anything commercial or touristic, they tend to want to swipe away and put to some other part of the Bahamas where they have control and revenue generation from it.”

Architect Donald Dean believes that both the government and Port Authority must work together to attract more investment to the island.

He does not think enough investments are being brought to Grand Bahama.

“I think the government needs to play a role in the Freeport area, along with the Port Authority, he said. “I think between the government and the Port Authority, there should be a lot more investments being brought to Grand Bahama. I think there is a role they both can play,” Mr Dean said.

Businessman Darren Cooper believes that government should have a roundtable discussion with the Grand Bahama Port Authority instead of dealing with the situation in the public domain.

“I have been following the saga between the government and the Port. I think the government of the Bahamas should do what we ( the licensees) have been calling on them to do, and that would be to have a roundtable discussion on the way forward for Grand Bahama.

“One of the things we cannot afford to happen right now in Grand Bahama is for the government and the (Grand Bahama Port Authority) city manager of Freeport to get in a back and forth and in a fight, and things are held up.”

“We feel a partnership is necessary and look forward to a working relationship with the government to be able to revitalise Grand Bahama,’ Mr Cooper said.

The businessman said the parties must work together for the betterment of Grand Bahama. He stated that there are many projects that are still awaiting approval from the government.

“That is something that also needs to be talked about, the government has always stagnated the growth of Grand Bahama through its long approval process of programmes and projects.”

“I support the rebuilding and revitalisation of GB, and I hope that our government and the Port Authority would be able to have a round table discussion in charting the way forward for Grand Bahama, for the licensees, and for residents,” he said.