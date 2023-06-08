Govt already supporting Grand Bahama, says Mitchell

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said the government is already sustaining Grand Bahama, pushing back against critics who fear the government would take over the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

His comment during the debate in the House of Assembly yesterday came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said last week that his administration has serious concerns over GBPA and its related companies’ compliance with the terms and conditions of the Hawksbill Creek agreement.

Mr Mitchell noted concerns from some that Freeport would collapse or not be run properly if the government took over.

“That’s the subtext which is going on, without knowing that in fact, the government has been carrying Freeport and the responsibilities of the Grand Bahama Port Authority for at least ten years, if not more,” he said.

“There’s an agreement between the two sides. The government is supposed to provide services to the city and the GBPA is supposed to pay the government back for those services.

Mr Mitchell said the GBPA needs to follow the Hawksbill Creek agreement.

“Nothing more, nothing less,” he said. “We’re not asking you to do anything religious or, you know, acts of the deity. All we’re asking you to do is follow the agreement.

“If you’re supposed to be promoting investment in Freeport, then promote investment. If you’re supposed to be putting infrastructure in Grand Bahama and supporting it, then put in the infrastructure, but The Bahamas government is putting in the hospital, The Bahamas government is going to fix the airport. We’re doing the hotel.

“So, what I wanted to say in case there is any doubt: The Cabinet of the Bahamas is 1,000 per cent behind the prime minister of The Bahamas on this issue.

The Hawksbill Creek agreement was signed on August 4, 1955, and enshrined in the statute law of The Bahamas.