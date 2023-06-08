NFL Flag football first for Bahamas

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

With the National Football League (NFL) Flag family seeking to expand in the region, The Bahamas became the first Caribbean country to join the organisation. The historic announcement was made at a press conference yesterday at the Thomas A Robinson stadium.

Super Bowl Champ and three-time NFL Pro-Bowler Simeon Rice made his vision a reality by bringing the NFL Flag to the Bahamas, a nation known for raw talent and hosting the Bahamas Bowl.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture is on board with the newest sporting initiative that promises more exposure for the youth, as well as scholarship opportunities.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg talked about the excitement he and his counterparts had after this announcement.

“As Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, I am elated that the NFL has chosen The Bahamas as the first Caribbean country to expand their borders as an expansion of NFL Flag Football,” he said.

The Minister welcomed and looked forward to the various opportunities the new sporting endeavour could potentially bring.

“We look forward to the opportunities and exposure that this partnership will bring to our country and our young Bahamian athletes, young men and women will have the opportunity to be seen and recruited by US colleges,” Mr Bowleg said.

He added that it is his desire as Minister to provide the necessary avenues for young people to maximise their full potential and to discover their true purpose in life.

The newest sporting venture in the country will primarily place emphasis on youth but there will also be other opportunities for adults who play the sport as well.

Chris Prudhome, head of NFL Flag in The Bahamas, talked about the different opportunities that will be available to the youth of the country.

“When you look at the States and the different NFL teams that offer college showcases, one of my main objectives is going to be to have those same opportunities available here in The Bahamas,” he said.

Mr Prudhome added that they want young men and women to be able to go to school on a full ride scholarship for playing flag football. The goal is to take flag football to the next level and make it a staple in the country to empower and engage as many young people as possible.

He hopes that The Bahamas can be a destination for flag football to host tournaments and other events.

Phoebe Schecter, NFL Flag Global Ambassador and the first women’s international NFL coach, is optimistic about The Bahamas being the first Caribbean country to partner with NFL Flag.

She said not only has she been blown away by the hospitality but she also credited the talent of the athletes. Ms Schecter added that the goal is just to enhance the talent so The Bahamas can make the sport our own and place our own cultural stamp on it.

The NFL Global Ambassador said playing American football changed her life as a woman by empowering her and giving her confidence and it is the goal to give that back to the younger generation to make sure that every person has equal opportunity to fall in love with the sport in any capacity.

The title sponsor for NFL Flag Football Bahamas is the Island Luck (IL) Cares Foundation.