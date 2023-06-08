Tourist bitten by shark while on snorkeling tour in Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net



An American woman was attacked by a shark in waters south of Taino Beach, Grand Bahama, on Wednesday.

The victim, a 73-year-old resident of Marshall Town, Iowa, was snorkeling when she was bitten on the calf shortly after 1pm.



She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

According to police reports, the victim was on the stern ladder of a 32ft. Island Hopper vessel when she was bitten on the left calf.



She was with a group of people who recently completed an organized snorkeling tour in an area known as Shark Junction, when the incident occurred.



Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.