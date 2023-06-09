Arinthia Komolafe pays tribute to Chris Mortimer

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunmedia.net

FORMER Democratic National Alliance Leader Arinthia Komolafe said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of her former colleague, Christopher Mortimer, and expressed condolences to his family.

Mr Mortimer, the former interim leader of the DNA, died on Thursday, age 53.

In a press statement, Ms Komolafe reflected on her fond memories of Mr Mortimer.

“When I joined the Democratic National Alliance in 2016, I instantly realised that Chris and I had a lot in common. We were both policy makers and we believed in good order and discipline which in a political party environment sometimes worked to our disadvantage,” the statement said.

“We both came from the same political lineage and often spoke of the courage to follow our conviction to defy the status quo for the sake of future generations of Bahamians. We also both had a passion for small business development as the backbone of the Bahamian economy.

“Chris once told me that he never wanted to enter frontline politics, but was compelled to do so because many people believed in him and his vision for a better Bahamas. It was indeed a privilege to serve with and alongside Chris as his Deputy during his interim Leadership, as we sought to make our contribution in the national interest.”

Mr Mortimer was the former president of Galleria Cinemas and Outback Steakhouse.

He had two children.

His recent ventures included preparing to introduce Red Lobster to The Bahamas. According to his LinkedIn page, he was the president of Island Bloom and Pinnacle Franchise Brands.

Speaking highly of Mr Mortimer, Ms Komolafe described him as a kind heart and gentle soul.

“He sacrificed much of his personal resources to bring about the change he wanted to see in our country,” she said yesterday.

“I recall spending several hours in meetings with him and other nation builders discussing ways to bring positive change to our beloved Bahamaland.

"I witnessed him talk to and entertain persons from all walks of life without discrimination and he did so with an open and tolerant mindset without judgment.”

Many former colleagues have also expressed their condolences at the loss of the well-known businessman.

Unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding his death, police reported that a 53-year-old male resident of Lockhart Lane off Davis Street died in a suspicious car accident.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 4pm and involved a black Ford Escape.

The driver drove west along Lockhart Lane when he reportedly got out of the vehicle. Police said on arrival at the scene, officers found the car in the reverse gear and the driver pinned against a chain link fence.

He died of his injuries at the scene.