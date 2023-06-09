EDITORIAL: US VP visit more than just the show

CONVOYS of police and secure vehicles, a military helicopter overhead – and smiles and handshakes at the airport. The arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris to The Bahamas yesterday brought quite a show.

The visit was more than just show, of course – the highest profile visit by an American official in decades would not have happened if there were not real issues of substance to consider too.

That means issues that are of interest to us – and issues that are of interest to the United States.

For ourselves, one of the big issues has been gun violence. The murder count has already reached 50 deaths before six months of the year are complete, while Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis seemed to concede this week that the government’s initiatives on crime are not working as they hoped.

He said in Parliament on Wednesday of his initiatives: “None have yet produced the downturn we would like to see.”

All the more reason, then, for the Vice President’s visit to be welcomed, with a further commitment from Mrs Harris to efforts to disrupt gun trafficking.

The majority of guns on our streets come from the US – and efforts to stop some of them reaching here will include a new coordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions in the US Department of Justice. There are also new federal offences for firearms trafficking and certain types of purchases.

These are useful steps – though how useful we will see in terms of how many prosecutions take place and whether there is any sign of a drop in the number of guns in the hands of criminals.

Then there is the issue of climate change – and a number of investments and initiatives were detailed surrounding that. None of the investments were of the scale to spend on the level of protection needed to prevent major damage – if that were even possible – nor were they of the level to compensate for damage previously received. Instead, they focused on developing partnerships, advancing understanding or supporting emergency efforts. Not the end of the story, by any means, but a step along the path.

Then there is the issue of Haiti.

Things are desperate in that nation at present. People are beset by gangs. Food supply is at risk. People are going thirsty. Killings are commonplace, whether by gangs or by a new wave of vigilantism.

A wave of humanitarian aid was announced as Mrs Harris was landing, while there are also moves to deal with crime across international boundaries, with a transnational criminal investigative unit to tackle firearm and human trafficking involving Haiti. Given the international nature of some of those accused of involvement with the murder of Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, it seems likely that such a unit might be more able to respond to cross-border plots that undermine the nation.

As for boots on the ground? The Vice President reiterated support for a multinational security force to deal with the crisis.

How much each of those steps will make a difference, we shall have to wait and see. Stopping the guns isn’t easy. Turning the rising tides seems impossible. Solving Haiti’s political and social crisis seems more challenging still.

Bringing such a high-profile leader to The Bahamas is a victory in itself, however. Having a seat at the table to discuss such issues raises the level at which they are being considered.

And with that, the convoy rolled back out of Atlantis – and the show packed up and flew home.

The outcome, we shall have to wait and see.

Christopher Mortimer

The news of former Democratic National Alliance leader Christopher Mortimer’s death was shocking yesterday.

Details were still being revealed as The Tribune was going to press, but the reaction was shock across the political divides.

Such a reaction prompted memories of another death of a political figure. In 2012, word came in to The Tribune of the death of Charles Maynard, the chairman of the FNM at the time, who died while on the campaign trail in Abaco.

As The Tribune reached out to confirm the news, the shock was palpable. Not Charlie, said voices from across the political spectrum. Too young. Not him.

It is a measure of the respect for Mr Mortimer that yesterday there was the same reaction. Too young indeed. Rest in peace, Mr Mortimer, and with our prayers.