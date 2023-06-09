Man accused of having unlicensed gun, body armour

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of having an unlicensed loaded gun and body armour earlier this month.

Hornsby Rolle, 34, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville. There he faced charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of unauthorised body armour.

On June 6 in New Providence Rolle was allegedly found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol with the serial number. At the time of his arrest he was also allegedly found with five unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition and a blue Export Erez bulletproof vest without approval from the licensing authority.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. Bail was granted at $8,500 with one or two sureties each. Rolle is expected to sign in at Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday by 7pm.

This trial will begin on August 22.