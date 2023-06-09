VP tells LGBT advocate: We’re here to support you

VICE President Kamala Harris signalled her support for expanding LGBT rights in The Bahamas when she arrived yesterday.

While greeting people chosen to meet her, transgender advocate Alexus Demarco raised LGBT rights with her, according to a video.

She said: “Fighting for LGBT rights in The Bahamas, Alexus Demarco.”

The Vice President responded: “We’re here to support you, you know that, right?”

The exchange comes after the US Embassy in Nassau marked the start of June with a statement highlighting Pride Month.

“US Embassy Nassau kicked off Pride Month on Thursday, June 1, by raising the rainbow flag at the Queen Street chancery and at Liberty Overlook, the ambassador’s residence,” the embassy said.

“The embassy is supporting events throughout the month of June to celebrate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community. Events include a film screening, a safe-space chat on inclusion issues, a diplomatic reception, and social gatherings.

“Since taking office in 2021, President Biden has championed the rights of LGBTQI+ people and supported legislation to ensure every American enjoys equal rights and full protection under the law. He has welcomed LGBTQI+ individuals, families, and advocates to his home, and called on his diplomatic representatives around the world to take a public stand in support of the LGBTQI+ community.”