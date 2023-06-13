Coleby-Davis calls Meteorology Cadet Programme ‘very important initiative’

A LAUNCH was held yesterday for the Niccolo P Small meteorology cadet programme, which aims to give Bahamian students, aged 14-25, a pathway to learning about meteorology, science and climate change.

Transport and Housing Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis attended the launch yesterday, which she praised as a “very important initiative”, saying that they wanted to “make sure people understand the importance of meteorology in The Bahamas and how successful we could be in responding to climate change”.

Veteran meteorologist Basil Dean, who will be the lead lecturer in the programme, said: “The cadets will be taught the structure and composition of the atmosphere, we will teach them about pressure systems, air masses and show them how these impact our weather and climate. Having a background in knowing how these weather systems work, we will introduce them to forecasting tools and techniques and at the end of the programme, we shall introduce them to production and presentation of weather for television.”

Application forms can be obtained by emailing npsmc@bahamas.gov.bs or can be collected from the Department of Meteorology or the Ministry of Transport and Housing.

The deadline to submit appications is June 22, 2023. The programme will run from June 26-August 4.

Sessions will be held Monday to Friday from 10am-3pm at the Department of Meteorology. There also will be a financial stipend.