PM set to return to Jamaica for continuing discussions on Haiti

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will be returning to Jamaica today to finish talks over the situation in Haiti in his official capacity as chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Mr Davis was hosting a gathering with key Haitian groups to address Haiti’s current political, security, and economic challenges.

Yesterday, he was in Exuma with Bahamian officials observing the flooding on that island.

He said: “I’m going back tomorrow evening to close out, get an update from the eminent persons and group, and address the stakeholders once more. And only for a few hours just to close out that event.”

While previously speaking at Jamaica, he insisted on the importance of ending the suffering of the people of Haiti.

“Today, the fight is to end the suffering of the people of Haiti. We have heard the many, many stories of the killings; the rapes; the kidnappings; the wanton acts of violence; the robberies and lootings; and the intimidation of the gangs, which currently plague large parts of Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country.

“My friends, we are here to help. Ultimately, there must be a Haitian solution led by the people of Haiti. We have heard the many cries for help and we cannot, in good conscience, stand by and watch the continued suffering of the Haitian people.

“To do nothing violates every notion of decency, every idea of what it means to be a good neighbour and a fellow human being. We believe that a solution can be found, and we are determined to do all that we can to find that solution, and support its success.”