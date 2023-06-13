PM views aftermath of Exuma flooding

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he was pleased there was no loss of life after parts of Exuma suffered severe flooding.

Mr Davis was speaking yesterday as he led a government delegation to examine the aftermath of the flooding.

He said: “What we recognise here again is a consequence of climate change. It is evident for why it is important for us to ensure that the world appreciates that the consequences of climate change does to our country such as ours.”

He revealed there was recently a vulnerability study done for each of the islands of The Bahamas.

Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said schools were closed yesterday as roads leading to schools were impassable.

“I’ve brought with me our chief individual for the physical plan who ensures throughout the nation you know that schools, accommodation for teachers are intact. so, we’re making an assessment now where there are issues - making our notes to respond quickly and appropriately,” she said.

“We spoke to one teacher and she said it was three hours of non-stop torrential rain and seriously high levels of water. In fact, the one I spoke to, she had to leave her home to go to higher ground with her family.”

National exams are finished but there are some end of school exams that have to take place.

In Parliament, Minister of State Myles Laroda detailed the severe flooding that took place in parts of the Exuma mainland. He explained that five shelters were activated at 9am on Sunday.

“Officials of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology reported that rainfall in the amount of 8.92 inches were recorded in Exuma on Wednesday, June 7, with an additional 2.73 inches recorded on Thursday, June 8. It is estimated that an additional 12 inches of rainfall occurred in Exuma over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday period.”

Staff from the Ministry of Public Works, the Department of Local Government and the Water and Sewage Corporation collaborated to determine the swiftest and safest ways to reduce water levels in order to avoid some of the potential hazards associated with flood water.

He said their actions included using heavy equipment to create drain-offs for the floodwater to the ocean.

Listing some of the areas affected, he detailed: “In Georgetown, flooding in the area of AID. Flooding at the airport roundabout and airport road near Berlies and there was flooding near Regatta Park. In the forests, there was major flooding in two areas of the main road leading to this community that made it impassable.”

“Farmer’s Hill, overflow from several connected ponds in the area, as a result of heavy rainfall, resulted in major flooding in this area. Emergency response personnel determined that the runoff from the pond to the sea was obstructed by excess sand at the Farmer’s Hill beach.”

At Roker’s Point, a number of yards were flooded. There were two locations that experienced major flooding in the settlement of Rolleville. Initial reports indicate some road erosion as a result of this flooding.

The initial damage assessment at the airport building indicates there was extensive damage to the roof of the extended portion of the building in Exuma. Mr Laroda gave an assurance that further assessments will be undertaken.