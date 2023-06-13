Sweeting shares plans to create a ‘safe haven’ to assist animals that are neglected or abused

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE and Marine Resources Minister Clay Sweeting announced yesterday that his ministry plans to lease land to establish a safe haven for abused, neglected and special needs animals.

According to Mr Sweeting, the sanctuary will include an animal hospital to provide on site care and will also have an adoption centre.

He said the initiative is a part of his ministry’s efforts to end the “unnecessary” suffering of all animals in The Bahamas.

“As Mahatma Gandhi said ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated’,” Mr Sweeting said during his contribution to the budget debate yesterday.

“The sanctuary will incorporate an animal hospital to provide on site care. The animals will be rehabilitated with an ultimate goal of adopting them to loving homes.

“The sanctuary will have an adoption centre and enter into strategic partnerships with reputable rescue organisations abroad, and local institutions to provide for opportunities for visitors to adopt their very own Royal Bahamas Potcake.”

Mr Sweeting said the sanctuary will complement BAARK’s spay and neuter initiative.

He also noted that a learning centre will be incorporated to focus on educating Bahamians, particularly children, on how to treat animals with care.

Meanwhile, regarding dog attacks, Mr Sweeting said the government has made an amendment to the Animal Control Act to allow for the microchipping of dogs.

He said: “While this isn’t mandatory it is revolutionary in the sense that once dogs are microchipped, they can be scanned to provide information such as the owner of the animal, the animals medical history as well as whether it has been spayed or neutered.”

“This will be an added defence in animal attacks in identifying the owners of the animals involved in the crimes. In order to incentivise this service, once implemented, there will be no charge instead of the regular dog licence fee.”