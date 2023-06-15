DPP: 'No decision made yet’ on MP rape allegation case

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

Cordell Frazier, Acting Director of Public Prosecutors, said her office received the police file on an MP accused of abusing his ex-girlfriend but has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Her comment came after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s legal team is discussing the matter with her office.

“It’s no longer than this morning I’ve met with my legal team and we are in communication,” Commissioner Fernander said yesterday. “The legal team is in communication now with our DPP office, so just stand by and results will be out shortly.”

Ms Frazier told The Tribune: “We are in discussions as indicated by the COP. No decision made yet by my office. Will advise once a decision is made.”

A woman filed a complaint with police about an MP, her ex-boyfriend, on April 7.

Yesterday, Commissioner Fernander said he would not give a timeline for when a decision will be made on the matter.

“I don’t believe in giving a timeline on the investigations because there’s so much different lines of inquiries that you have to do,” he said.

“Sometimes you think it’s the end, and then some other lines of inquiries come up and you have to follow that lead. So, I don’t like giving timelines, but we are working on that.”

The lawyer of a woman accusing a sitting MP of rape and abuse has expressed concern about the length of the investigation.

Bjorn Ferguson, the lawyer, suggested the length of time shows a double standard in how authorities treat complaints against influential people versus those with less influence.

“We would have expected that by now, the investigation file would be in the hands of the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for pre-charging review,” he said. “This process that we are witnessing cannot invite confidence from women who file complaints against men with a perceived sense of power and influence.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has countered Mr Ferguson’s claims, saying the facts of the case determine the length of the investigation.