RBPF shows off 50 new motorcycles to ‘assist with traffic management’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has acquired 50 motorcycles, according to Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, who said the bikes cost millions.

He said they would be sent to the most populated islands to help provide the police with more equipment and manpower.

“We are pleased at this time that we have 50 bikes to assist with the management of traffic flow within The Bahamas, especially Nassau,” he said, adding that the police have heard complaints about traffic jams in the early mornings and late evenings.

“So, we know the corridors that continue to plague us, continue to get complaints, you now will see cycles assisting in the smooth flow of traffic –– the rush hours in the morning and late afternoon,” he said.



Commissioner Fernander said he is confident officers will operate the motorcycles properly.

“As I indicated within the contract, we have the professionals, the personnel are down here and they’re training the officers with respect to the servicing,” he said.

“The bike itself will tell you when it’s time for service. It would be some indication to know that tomorrow it’s time for service and we will have to pay attention to it.

“Our government is providing us with the resources; we now have to take care of the resources and the Bahamian people will get what they deserve with that presence out there.”

Last month, the government acquired a fleet of 100 new police vehicles, valued at $2m, to aid the fight against crime.