Bahamas keeps Tier 1 status in latest US human trafficking report, but improvements needed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the latest US human trafficking report, but concerns persist over the government’s efforts to initiate prosecution, identify victims, provide investigative data and protect vulnerable groups.

According to the newly released report from the US State Department, the government of The Bahamas has fully complied with the minimum standards and sustained efforts during the reported period considering the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on its anti-trafficking capacity.

The report said: “These efforts included convicting and sentencing a trafficker to imprisonment; making efforts to provide restitution to a repatriated foreign victim; adopting legislation to allow victims to testify remotely; providing continued support for foreign victims repatriated abroad; cooperating with a neighbouring country to repatriate three victims; training of high-level officials; new labour inspectors; carried out more awareness raising; created new hotlines to report trafficking cases; and solicited feedback from underserved groups on anti-trafficking policies.”

However, the US recommends the government be more inclusive of LGBTQI+ groups, Haitian and stateless persons, and foreign diplomatic missions.

Additional recommendations include: “Increase efforts to investigate, prosecute, and convict traffickers; improve efforts to identify victims and refer them to services; reduce delays in court proceedings; ensure the process to find alternate housing for at-risk communities does not create additional vulnerabilities; include Haitian Creole and Spanish-speaking services on the trafficking hotline.”

The report noted an increase in prevention efforts through anti-trafficking committee initiatives.

The report said the government also added trafficking questions to the National Health Survey for 14 to 17-year-olds, including those from marginalized communities.

However, the US highlighted observations during the previous reporting period in which the government did not regularly collect data on investigations, prosecutions, and convictions and could not respond to requests for data in a timely or coordinated manner.

“Experts reported concerns about excessive pre-trial detention because of criminal justice system delays, preventing even the most serious criminal cases from advancing in a timely manner,” the report says.

“Observers noted the pandemic and lack of judges and prosecutors in the country contributed to significant backlogs in all cases. The courts easily granted bail, even to defendants accused of violent crimes, and law enforcement did not have the resources to fully uphold the law.

“NGOs reported that although the country adopted appropriate laws and procedures, lower-level police, immigration officials, and labour inspectors did not implement them because of a failure to understand them, neglect, or complicity. Observers also noted some immigration officials may have solicited Haitian migrants for bribes to prevent detention.”

The report said although training for government officials increased, officials did not fully implement guidelines concerning protection and prevention.