Govt in planning phase to build a performing arts school says Education Minister

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said a performing arts school in The Bahamas would cater to post-high school students and involve three years of study.

“We’re still very much in the planning phase, and we want to make sure that scholarships are available to every Bahamian who satisfies entry requirements to be able to attend,” she said. “We want this to be the best school in the region and plan to make it attractive to fee-paying international students. We take ourselves seriously in The Bahamas.”

She said the government would release a consultation document after the independence celebrations and seek public feedback on the project.

Discussions among stakeholders are already underway, she said.

“They are speaking to the University of The Bahamas, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the school of dance, all of the various components of the art and different schools with a view to seeing how there can be an amalgamation, a streamlined approach for it,” she said.

“The syllabus will cover all of the disciplines which I mentioned earlier as well as some of the technical skills which are essential to the creative arts,” she continued. “Courses will run for three years –– one year along with shorter courses on evenings and weekends.”

“In September, the national dance school will be re-opened, which is the first step to moving toward full-time training, and immediately, we expect to launch short writing courses thereafter. In the short term, classes will be held over various sites until a purpose-built space can be created.”

Mrs Hanna Martin said various properties are being considered as permanent premises for the school.

She said: “In order to better prepare younger people for the enrolment in this school, we are already developing the arts syllabus in primary and secondary schools.”

She said more details on the syllabus will be announced later.

“We are fully aware that no one is going to attend the school unless they can see a career path afterwards, so we’re already working on and with institutions. Everything we’re doing seeks to build on existing talent and structures, and so we will actively pursue a range of partnerships around The Bahamas and around the world so that we can provide programmes and opportunities to make our people simply the best.”

“Thousands upon thousands of Bahamians will be touched by the creativity and talent coming out of this school. Thousands upon thousands will benefit directly and indirectly. These are the first steps towards building a school, and our new day success will shine brightly for generations.”

Mrs Hanna-Martin said the institution would not be a magnet school.