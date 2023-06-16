‘Positive monkeypox case is in isolation’ says Darville; does not believe there is community spread

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville does not believe there is community spread of monkeypox in The Bahamas even though a person confirmed to have the disease had no relevant travel history.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health & Wellness reported the first confirmed case of a Bahamian with the disease, a 31-year-old man who had symptoms of the virus on June 1 and was placed in isolation.



Although the man had no significant travel history, an indicator of possible community spread, Dr Darville suggested surveillance protocols are limiting threats.

“There are many factors,” he said yesterday. “Full surveillance protocols are in effect and, yes, the positive case is in isolation. It’s been more than ten days and no one exposed shows signs or symptoms of monkeypox at this time, but surveillance is ongoing and those exposed are still being monitored.”

Until press time, Dr Darville could not confirm the number of people isolating.

The World Health Organisation announced the end of the global emergency around monkeypox in May.

According to a WHO situational report, only 552 new cases were confirmed between May 26th and June 5th, with six new related deaths.

The WHO said there were around 275 new cases per week during the two weeks, most of which were in the European and South-East Asia regions.

Dr Darville said the patient is in “satisfactory health” and is improving.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness identified gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with other men (MSM) or individuals with multiple sexual partners as people with a high risk of exposure to the virus, but encouraged everyone to follow health protocols.

“COVID has taught us a lot about sanitation. Hand washing is a protective factor for both COVID and monkeypox,” Dr Darville said.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash/lesions, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Symptoms can last for two to four weeks. According to the ministry, the death rate associated with the disease is low, ranging between three to six per cent of persons infected.

In October, 1400 monkeypox vaccines arrived in the country through a Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) fund.

Yesterday, Dr Darville said a “community” was informed of the monkeypox case, prompting an uptick in vaccine uptake, though he could not say how many people have been vaccinated.