Suspect dies after being shot by police officer in attempted armed robbery

A 17-year-old male of Kemp Road is dead after he was shot by a police officer during an attempted armed robbery on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm, two males, one of whom was armed with a firearm, entered a restaurant on Deveaux and East Bay Streets and demanded the cash.

An off duty officer inside the establishment identified himself as police and was immediately fired at by the suspect which resulted in an exchange of gunshots and the suspect being shot. His firearm was confiscated.

The suspect was transported to hospital via EMS personnel where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after 11pm.

Police are aggressively searching for the second male involved in this incident. Investigations continue.