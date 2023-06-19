Search efforts for American diver who went missing near Bimini called off

SEARCH and rescue efforts for an American diver who went missing in The Bahamas have been called off.

Connecticut resident Ryan Proulx, 31, reportedly went missing on Friday near the Bimini barge wreck. According to the Palm Beach Post, he sailed to The Bahamas on a boat from Palm Beach County last week.

The US Coast Guard said he wore a green top with red fins.

The Coast Guard was working with local authorities to find the diver, but the search has since been called off.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Proulx family,” Coast Guard Liaison Officer Lt Cmdr Matt Spado said on Twitter.

A Gofundme page to find the former police officer raised $8,919 up to press time.