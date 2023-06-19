Twelve Bahamians to receive 2023 King’s birthday honours

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWELVE Bahamians will receive the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.

The late Warren Logan Rolle will receive the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to the public, according to the United Kingdom’s government website.

Former Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant will receive the Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to politics.

The recipients of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) include Austin Bernard Davis for services to the community; Pericles Maillis for services to the environment; Andrea Elizabeth Eyvonne Archer for services to the public; Thomas Maitland Cates for services to the community and Colin Higgs for services to the public.

British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients include Bonnie Basden for services to sport; Clayton Curtis for services to culture; Edison Alric Dames for services to culture; and Frederick Kendal Taylor for services to sport.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux will receive the King’s Police Medal for service in the police force.