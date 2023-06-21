Cafe Matisse to close doors permanently

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

CAFE Matisse, a popular restaurant in the heart of Nassau, is closing down after 28 years in operation, according to owner Greg Curry.

Mr Curry confirmed the permanent closure of the eatery yesterday, but declined to comment further, saying he is not currently participating in interviews.

It is not clear how many employees will be affected by the closure.

The restaurant draws its name from famous French painter Henri Matisse, while it specialises in Italian food.

Its food is among the most highly rated in the country.

As rumours of its closure spread recently, some have taken to social media to lament.

“Tbh I haven’t been able to think straight since I found out Cafe Matisse is closing down,” said one Twitter user.

On Facebook, a user said: “My favourite restaurant is about to close its door for good in August 2023. I am going to miss them. The ambience, the servers, the food, everything!

Another Twitter user said: “I asked my boy if Cafe Matisse closure will open the door for someone to bring something new to the game and got a real answer. He said no. The closure of Cafe Matisse is the end of a standard among Nassau locals that we will never see again due the times. So sad, so real, so true.”

“The exact same servers have been on staff for the beginning of time. The staff retention speaks volumes about this brand. I love you, Cafe Matisse. I will miss you.”