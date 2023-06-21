Darville: Detention Centre medical facilities being built in keeping with UN mandates

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said work has started on a new Detention Centre clinic.

“My ministry and the Public Hospitals Authority are finalising protocols for urgent and emergency care services at that location in keeping with the United Nations mandates for the care of inmates,” he said.

Dr Darville unveiled plans for other work involving clinics.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture acquired a four-acre plot of land to construct a new clinic just north of the National Insurance Board on Baillou Road.

He said the facility would replace the old Coconut Grove Clinic, which does not meet structural standards for a medical facility and licensing requirements.

Dr Darville said epidemiological evidence verified the need for the clinic in the community.

He said upgrades to the Ann’s Town clinic would be completed in one month.

He said the Elizabeth Estates Clinic redesign is also near completion and will be fully functional with improved access to clinical services in two months. He said the facility would be augmented by the existing general and family medicine groups and primary care specialist physicians, “eliminating the need for persons utilising the Princess Margaret Hospital”.

Dr Darville said nine new clinics would be constructed, nine will be retrofitted, and 15 isolation units and bays will be created to contain and manage patients suffering from infectious diseases.

He said ground would be broken this year on a new Mangrove Cay clinic, a new Black Point clinic and a new Staniel Cay clinic.