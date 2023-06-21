Don’t incite non-Bahamians

EDITOR, The Tribune.

We have to be careful not to incite and create an expectation for those who understand their father was Bahamian and that their mothers were not citizens of The Bahamas.

Nothing changed as to the required qualifications... absolutely nothing except as I understand those who can show their father was-is Bahamian and their mother was not can apply and will if proof is proven their father is a full blooded Bahamian then the Privy Council said they have the right to citizenship.

Inciting of a large segment of the non-Bahamian community needs to stop the media personality’s mentor has made it very clear consideration and requirement to show proof will require a DNA blood test. The admittance of the father, not verbal but in a sworn Affidavit. Inciting needs to stop.

Wait AG Office so they say are drafting Regulations to which all must abide and comply with, it’s not a hearsay issue and you certainly cannot walk up to the Passport Office and demand a passport.

It is time someone called in the media - Talk Show hosts –and inform them of how things will be...

JACOB BETHELL

Nassau,

June 19, 2023.