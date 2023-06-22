Gov’t appeals for collaboration on home repairs programme

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government has repaired some 380 homes since the relaunch of its Small Home Repair Programme last year, State Minister for Social Services Lisa Rahming said yesterday.

Ms Rahming said in the House of Assembly: “The government’s small home repair programme meets a critical need for addressing housing concerns of many of our less fortunate citizens. Additionally, this programme has provided jobs and financial benefits by hundreds of small contractors, skilled persons and labourers.”

She said the number of people seeking small repairs to their homes continues to grow.

However, she said not all of them will be assisted due to funding restraints.

“We are cognizant of the fact we will never have sufficient funds to meet the needs of all homeowners who make applications for assistance. Taking into consideration the hurricane season which is upon us and the many persons who are in dire need of home repair, the Honourable Minister Wilchcombe - the great member of West End and Bimini - in early May of this year conceived a brilliant idea to expedite the process.

“And so, I can say this new approach is dubbed the accelerated small home repairs programme. No more screaming for mobilisation. I ain’t got to worry about those voice notes no more. No more carrying on that I need my mobilisation money. We have now went in talks and have negotiated with Kelly’s Lumber Yard, FYP and 21st Century.”

She said home materials can be collected at those businesses once approval has been given by the ministry.

She said contractors are paid a fixed fee of $2,000 to complete the homes within two weeks.

“We have seen it worked,” she added. “I mean I have seen the programme accelerated. We can actually have three or four homes going one time in one area and so we’re asking our good contractors to be patient with us. We know that the $15,000 and the $16,000 and all of that sounds good but we’re asking you to keep the Bahamian people in mind.”

Ms Rahming said the programme’s main goal is to assist the elderly, single-parent families and low-income homeowners.

She also appealed to those applicants who’ve been approved for home repairs to be patient, saying: “We coming.”

The estimated budget for the small home repair programme is $2.1m, according to Ms Rahming.

She added: “I wish to re-emphasise that the government will never be able to repair everyone’s home. To me, this requires a more collaborative approach between the government working in partnership with the church, civic groups such as the Rotary and the Kiwanis Club.

“Private sectors and community leaders, I’m asking you to step forward and help us.”