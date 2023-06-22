Road Traffic to implement automated vehicle inspection system

By Leandra Rolle
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE Road Traffic Department will soon use an automated system to inspect vehicles to ensure cars are roadworthy, according to Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday.
Mrs Coleby-Davis said inspectors will no longer inspect cars manually once the system is up and running.
She said the new inspection regime is a part of her department’s efforts to crack down on the high number of traffic fatalities in the country.
“In support of a stronger vehicle inspection regime,” she said, “the department intends to move from a manual inspection process to an automated system and digital-aided approach that will include testing of brakes, suspension and shock systems, wheel alignment and light intensity.”
“The new inspection regime will not inconvenience or prohibit vehicles from being on the road, rather the process is a new process that will be designed to ensure that our vehicles are safe and they are roadworthy.”
She said the national road safety committee will lead efforts to reduce road deaths.
“Road safety will continue to be a key focus of the department,” she said.
Mrs Coleby-Davis also noted improvements are on the way for the jitney industry.
Regarding the taxi industry, she said increases in taxi fares are on the way.
“It was under the last PLP administration that taxi fares were increased, and it is the PLP again that is raising the fare,” she added. “By the end of September 2023, a code of conduct for all public service drivers and franchise owners will be in place. Breaches to the code will be subject to a hearing and action by the Tribunal. A special app will also be launched very soon for members of the public to provide feedback on drivers.”
Mrs Coleby-Davis spoke about the upcoming reforms during her contribution to the budget debate yesterday.
According to the minister, the road traffic department is projected to earn more than $56m in the 2023/23 budget period.
Dawes 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
What happens after two months when these machines don't work? Will no body be able to get their car licensed?
bcitizen 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
They will take a picture of your car and print it out on a piece of paper with a road traffic stamp on it. Kind of like the new NIB cards. Photocopy the old card on a piece of regular paper and stamp it. We are the 21st century after all.
wngriff 22 minutes ago
To reduce the high number of traffic fatalities, how about having police officers crack down on the speeding and ticketing those drivers? Also they could crack down on the reckless jitney drivers as well. With that, more money for Public Treasury. By implementing an automated system could cost the Government $$$ then they probably have to increase fees to pay for the system.
