Aiming to create a greener future: Sustainable Me Summer Camp

A pioneering initiative committed to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship among children is set to launch next month.

The Sustainable Me Summer Camp, which runs from July 3 to August 11, offers a chance for young people to learn about the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through activities and projects.

Aneesah Abdullah, the United Nations country coordinator for The Bahamas, said: “Sustainable Me is an example of the whole-of-society approach to the implementation of Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development - ie, not relying exclusively on government or NGOs. Ultimately, the SDGs are a framework for achieving prosperous, inclusive, and environmentally friendly national development - and the skills and knowledge that will be imparted to kids in the camp offer an opportunity to explore interconnections among the goals and, by extension, broader development processes.”

The camp is designed to provide children aged eight to 13 with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to become contributors to a sustainable future. It will be hosted at New Covenant Baptist Church, located on the East West Highway.

"Our mission at Sustainable Me is to create a greener future through education and action," said Kya Nguyen, co-founder of Sustainable Me. "We believe that by instilling sustainable values and practices in young minds, we can shape a generation that is passionate about protecting our planet and building resilient communities.”

The summer camp offers a programme that combines learning, field trips, guest speakers, and interactive workshops. Each week, campers will delve into topics such as climate action, sustainable cities, responsible consumption, and more. Guided by experienced counselors and expert collaborators, the campers will actively participate in projects that promote sustainability, including a farming initiative, climate resiliency workshops, and sustainable life skills training.

"We are excited to provide a platform for children to actively engage with the SDGs and explore practical solutions to global challenges," added Ava Turnquest, co-founder of Sustainable Me.

"By incorporating hands-on activities, we ensure that campers not only understand the SDGs intellectually but also have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios.”

"We believe that the youth are key agents of change," said Nguyen.

"Through the Sustainable Me Summer Camp, we want to create a ripple effect, where campers inspire others to adopt sustainable practices and collectively contribute to a more sustainable future.”

To learn more about the camp, visit: https://www.sustainableme.org/summer-camp.