Tourism Development chief unveils 'City Pass' initiative

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Tourism Development Corporation's (TDC) head yesterday unveiled the development of a 'City Pass' that is designed to encourage locals to "fall in love with The Bahamas again" and boost domestic tourism.

Ian Ferguson, the TDC's executive director, speaking at the Prime Minister's Office's media briefing, said many Bahamians have not travelled throughout the archipelago and enjoyed the same experiences that many visitors have encountered.

He said: “Our City Pass is a project that is directed towards enhancing and increasing domestic tourism. But we're looking to partner with a number of entities in this regard. We want to find ways to have Bahamians fall in love with The Bahamas again; touch, feel, experience the product.

“We talk quite often about the fact that as much as visitors talk about 'swimming with the pigs', so many Bahamians have not had that experience. We talk and we celebrate so much of what is ours. Dean's Blue Hole, very few Bahamians have been free diving in Dean's Blue Hole.”

Mr Ferguson added that the costs associated with traveling through The Bahamas often prohibit locals from touring the country and, as such, the TDC is trying to partner with the private sector to lower these costs.

He said: “There's so much that I believe that exists in New Providence and around the islands of The Bahamas that we need to find ways to encourage, to incentivise Bahamians, because sometimes the best incentive is to reduce the costs. And so we're looking at finding ways to do that to ensure that that happens.”

Mr Ferguson said the TDC is working on a student empowerment entrepreneurial programme aimed at providing young persons, who may be considered ‘at-risk’, with meaningful skills to enter the tourism industry through partnership with bodies such as the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC)

“The student empowerment entrepreneurial programme is really directed towards not the high-flying business focused students, but the at-risk student," he explained. “We need to target, and we need to place an emphasis on, those students who sometimes fall through the cracks, who do not have the 2.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA), but absolutely will find their way by some means or other into the tourism space.

“So our goal is how do we partner with BAIC and other entities to provide them with hard skills, of course... other entities to provide them with the soft skills that they need to be well-equipped, better equipped, leaving high school for the opportunities that exist in tourism and hospitality.”

Mr Ferguson stated the $10m loan from Saudi Arabia will be used to develop incubation centres in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Exuma and Eleuthera, and to provide grants to small businesses that will participate in the initiative.

He said: “The Saudi fund has provided a $10m loan to The Bahamas specifically to tourism-specific development for the purpose of a larger incubation centre, a tourism entrepreneurial centre, specifically on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Exuma and Eleuthera.

“And so much of that will be towards grant funding for those small businesses. Much of it will be for the technical assistance that they will need to be strong enough to sustain themselves. And, of course, much of it would be towards the administration and the construction of those centres on those islands.”

Mr Ferguson added that the incubation centres will be used to sell authentic Bahamian goods, with the facilty in Bay Street providing cruise passengers and others with activities to do downtown.

He said: “We are in a major push, a major effort to revitalise, to reinvigorate the Bay Street experience, driving so much of those 30,000 plus cruise passengers per day to traverse that area of downtown, and not just go to that area and be disappointed but, essentially, to find something exciting to see and to do and to purchase in the area.

“This pilot is going to focus and enhance the authentic Bahamian retail space, and so everything coconut, everything food indigenous to us.. fishscale jewellery, everything that is retail that truly represents us is going to be presented in those storefront-style, kiosk-style kinds of incubation spaces that we have there.”

Mr Ferguson said the TDC has launched a hospitality assurance initiative that provides small businesses with the tools to improve their structures.

He added: “We've partnered with the Institute of Hospitality in the United Kingdom and the Caribbean Tourism Organisation in launching our hospitality-assured initiative. It is a business and service excellence credentialing system that provides an amazing framework for micro, small and medium-sized businesses who need that extra help in being able to do business better.

“And so there are nine core steps and 44 sub-steps that they follow. During the period of anywhere from 12 weeks to 12 months, we walk a business through how to enhance, how to improve, how to structure their businesses in ways that will help them become again more economically viable. We're very excited about this, mainly because we have now as of just late last year, the largest number of trained business advisors in The Bahamas.”