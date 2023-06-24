PM serves up a treat for National Day of Service

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis kicked off National Day of Service in Grand Bahama on Saturday, serving breakfast to senior citizens and those in need at two Urban Renewal centres.

He was accompanied by Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey; Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville; Senator Kirkland Russell, deputy director of Urban Renewal; and Senator James Turner.

The prime minister first visited the Urban Renewal Center at Lewis Yard.

Wearing a chef’s hat and apron, Mr Davis along with Ms Moxey, Dr Darville, and Senators Russell and Turner went straight to work serving Bahamian breakfasts of grits and sausage and grits and tuna to the elderly, children, and some residents in the area.

Prime Minister Davis also paid a visit to Ms Barbara Grant, a resident of Lewis Yard, before heading to Freeport to the Pineridge Urban Renewal Center at Garden Villas.

“We are just here helping Urban Renewal launch their National Day of Service to the people of Grand Bahama,” Mr Davis said. “We are pleased to see we are touching those who need it most.”

Mr Davis commended Urban Renewal deputy director Senator Kirk Russell for what he is doing.

He said: “We are all called to give service. Unfortunately, our country has evolved to where we have lost a lot of our culture and ability to serve our neighbour. And this effort is trying to reignite and recalibrate our thinking as to why we need to be helping one another.”

Mr Davis indicated that he and his team are servants of the people. “We are here to serve, and not to be served,” he said.

Grand Bahamians throughout the island were engaged in various service projects as part of the National Day of Service. All Urban Renewal centres performed community service, served breakfasts and distributed clothing to the needy residents in their area.

Van Rolle, president of the Kiwanis Club of Freeport, and his members planted breadfruit trees in Garden Villas area.

The prime minister encouraged Bahamians to exercise brotherly love towards one another.

“I think we lost that feeling of brotherly love for one another,” he said. “We need to recapture that and we’ve got to understand we are one people. We have to understand that pursuit of love for power is not the right road to travel, but the road to travel is to understand the power of love.”