Deal signed to improve Eleuthera infrastructure

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CARIBBEAN Pavement Solution signed a memorandum of understanding with the government on Friday for infrastructural development in Eleuthera.

The company, a subsidiary of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC), works with two local contractors, NuView Development and Quick Fix Construction, on a road project on the island.



“I’m happy to be in Eleuthera with this great news that we are going in the first instance to be paving all of the main roads, settlement roads from Bannerman Town in the south to Hatchet Bay in the north in this first phase,” said BSGC general manager Melanie Roach. “So that was 93 miles of highway and 50 miles of settlement roads.”

The works will commence in the south and move progressively northward. There will be some reconstruction of roads. There will be some just milling and paving of roads. There will be portions that have to be totally reconstructed with new alignments, with new road profiles, and also we are going to be addressing the drainage issues that plague most of the islands of The Bahamas.”

She said the funds would also cover the Water and Sewage Cooperation’s infrastructure upgrades and expansion in South Eleuthera.

Ms Roach said the company hopes to complete its work within 24 months.

BSGC president Atario Mitchell said it would cost well over $100m to complete the work in Eleuthera.

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said the Ministry of Finance entered the MOU with Caribbean Pavement Solutions because it recognised the importance of this public infrastructure project.

“So I stand here today filled with pride not only because of the funding that has enabled the government to advance this infrastructure initiative but also because it represents the kind of mature entrepreneurial collaboration between companies which have established a record of reliability and competence to deliver an infrastructure that is critical for the development of Eleuthera.”